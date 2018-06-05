AMC supports Hawaii volcano relief efforts

Air Mobility Command is helping to deliver equipment in support of relief efforts on Hawaii due to the recent volcanic eruptions in the form of a C-5 from Travis Air Force Base, California, that recently delivered a double recirculating cement mixer trailer.
Getting the trailer to Hawaii quickly was critical because volcanic activity is disturbing wells at the Puna geothermal power plant, and the trailer will help stabilize any potential hazards caused by volcanic activity.
The item was so unique that it was difficult to figure out how to secure it. Backing the trailer into the C-5M with the semi-truck then finding the correct tie down locations took a lot of time, and a team of 10 aerial porters to load.
Senior Airman Jacob New, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman
“Any time you have an opportunity to help people out and ensure their safety, that’s always fulfilling,” said Tech. Sgt. Cole Rehse, a Travis AFB loadmaster with the 22nd Airlift Squadron.
The cementing trailer has local ties to the Travis community as the company that owns the trailer is based 20 miles away in Rio Vista, California. Alexander Morris, operations manager in Rio Vista, said he’s grateful for the assistance Travis is providing.
“This is the first time we’ve ever flown the double RCM trailer,” said Morris. “We normally send this equipment by boat, which takes almost two weeks. With assistance from Travis, we’re cutting that time down significantly. With the ongoing volcanic eruptions, they’re trying to mitigate any well control hazards. It’s a preventive measure as well as to shut in some of these wells.”
Loading the double RCM trailer onto the C-5M Super Galaxy was somewhat challenging because of its size. The trailer weighs more than 55,000 pounds and is almost 100 feet long. Securing the trailer properly took some time because it had never been done before.
Senior Airman Jacob New, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, oversaw the loading of the trailer.
This is the first time we’ve ever flown the double RCM trailer. We normally send this equipment by boat, which takes almost two weeks. With assistance from Travis, we’re cutting that time down significantly.
Alexander Morris, operations manager in Rio Vista
“The item was so unique that it was difficult to figure out how to secure it,” said New. “Backing the trailer into the C-5M with the semi-truck then finding the correct tie down locations took a lot of time, and a team of 10 aerial porters to load.”
Capt. Thomas Tharp, 22nd AS aircraft commander, added that “it’s great to take a group of guys and do a mission that has a big impact, and very humbling to pull off a mission like this with minimal notice.”
Comments