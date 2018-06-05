126th ARW recognized for achievements

Col. Jeffery Jacobson, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, showcases the KC-135 mission to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who was visiting the unit June 2 to present a proclamation highlighting the unit’s outstanding aircraft maintenance accomplishments through the years. Also on hand to congratulate the unit was U.S. Representative Mike Bost, who presented the congressional record of the proclamation to Jacobson. Photo by Master Sgt. Ken Stephens