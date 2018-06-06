Scott Airmen hit all the right notes with Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra

Staff Sgt. Richard Ransom, 375th Civil Engineering Squadron construction management technician, plays a drum during a Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra performance at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. Ransom is one of two 375th Air Mobility Wing members playing for the orchestra—the other being Lt. Col. Brook Matson, 375th Air Mobility Wing chief of safety. Ransom plays the timpani, while Matson plays the violin, and both say they perform as part of their way to give back to the community that supports them. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki