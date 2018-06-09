Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JUNE 14
LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF PARTY
The Scott AFB Library will be hosting their kick-off party "Reading Takes You Everywhere," this year's summer reading program, at 5 p.m. June 14. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy's, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert's, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC's Treats and The Edge.
JUNE 15
LONG LOOP 10K RUN/WALK
The Fitness/James Sports Centers will be hosting a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. June 15. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. Awards given to the top male/female finishers. Plus random prize drawings to all participants. Registration required. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DoD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center, 256-4524.
LEARN TO CANOE
Learn how to canoe with the Outdoor Recreation Adventure Program staff at Scott Lake from 4-7 p.m. June 15 before the movie at the lake event. All equipment provided. Open to all ages 8+ (one adult per two children). Anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required, call ODR at 256-2067.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars from 7:30-11 p.m. June 15 at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for a little extra comfortable viewing for $10. Open to all ages. Movie to begin around dusk. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
JUNE 16
UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on its popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour June 16. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5. Registration required.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $16. Normal rate: $30.
This will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 18
WHITE WATER RAFTING & CAVING REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Experience white water rafting and caving in Tennessee. On June 22-24, Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation is teaming up with other bases—Eglin, Little Rock, Maxwell, Seymour Johnson and Shaw AFB—for a multi-base three-day excursion. Registration deadline is noon June 18. Explore every crack, crevice and nook in the Lost Sea Caverns, then sleep overnight inside the cave. On June 23, people can test their skills and stamina during a 10-mile white water rafting trip on the Ocoee River with Quest Expeditions, then camp out at Hiwassee State Scenic Rivers’ Campgrounds.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $74. Normal rate: $126.
This will take place from 8 a.m. June 22 to 7 p.m. June 24 Open to ages 18+. A mandatory meeting will take place at 6 p.m. June 20. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 20
MOBILE DMV
Need to renew a license plate stickers, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders; cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
JUNE 21
READING TAKES YOU TO THE STARS PARTY
Join the Scott Library from 8-10 p.m. for a Reading Takes You to the Stars Party. The National Park Service and the St. Louis Astronomical Society are teaming up for a star gazing lecture and sky viewing party. The sky viewing will be held from 9-10 p.m. This event can accommodate 40 participants. Please call the Library at 256-5100 to sign up; or people can bring their own telescope.
JUNE 22-23
AGF MEMBER/GUEST TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites AGF members and a guest to participate in their 2018 two-day AGF Member/Guest Tournament. Things kick-off at 5 p.m. June 22 with a 9-hole “Shootout” followed by a players’ party and continues at 10 a.m. June 23 with a 2-Man Best Ball tournament. Cost is $200 per team. Fee includes player participation gift, riding cart, golf both days, prizes and heavy hors d’oeuvres following golf. To register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
JUNE 23
AF BALL COMMITTEE TRIVIA NIGHT—RESERVATIONS DUE BY JUNE 20
The Air Force Ball Committee presents a trivia night from 5:30-8 p.m. June 23 at Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 N. Country Road, Mascoutah. Cost is $160 per table (eight people per table). The event will feature cash prize and silent auction. Reservations required no later than June 20. For info or to register, e-mail Rebecca.reis213@yahoo.com.
JUNE 25
AFCEA GOLF TOURNAMENT
AFCEA Scott-St. Louis Chapter Charity Golf Tournament will take place June 25 at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. Details and registration are available at http://www.afceacyberconference.com/Golf-Tournament. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
JUNE 26
STAND-UP PADDLE BOARD REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for a beginner’s course of Stand-Up Paddle Board from 4-7 p.m. June 27 at Scott Lake. Wear appropriate clothing (people will get wet), and bring summer essentials. Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $15.
Open to ages 14+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery from 5-7 p.m. June 29 with Outdoor Recreation. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $7.
Open to ages 11+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
PADDLE DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Spend the day on the water at Carlyle Lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30 with Outdoor Recreation. Try paddling a kayak, take two in a canoe or chill on the beach. Outdoor Rec. will supply kayaks, canoes, paddles and life jackets for all. All participants must be able to pass a “Deep End Swim Test” at the base pool. Lunch provided at lake, plus a stop for dinner (individual cost). Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $15. Normal rate: $20.
Open to ages 6+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 26-27
AFCEA SYMPOSIUM
AFCEA Mid-America Chapter 128 Cyberspace Symposium “Seeding the Cloud with Data: Migration/Security/Resiliency” will take place June 26-27 at The Regency Center in O’Fallon. Keynote speakers include: Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow (USTRANSCOM), retired Maj. Gen. Paul Capasso (Telos), Tim Van Name (DDS), Roger Greenwell (DISA), and Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck (18th Air Force) Details and registration available at: http://www.afceacyberconference.com/. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
JUNE 27
STORY TIME WITH LEONARDO DRS
Julianne the dog is back with a new adventure for story time. Join the Library and Leonardo DRS at 10:30 a.m. June 27 at the Library Auditorium on as they read this story. One attendee will have a chance to win a Kindle HD, compliments of Leonardo DRS. For more information, call 256-5100/3028.
JULY 1
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY RENOVATIONS BEGIN
The Nightingale Dining Facility will be closed for renovations beginning July 1 for approximately 150 days in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative—Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way DFAC serves meal cardholders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal cardholders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For questions, please contact 618-256-2909.
JULY 7
ZACHARY CUDDEBACK MEMORIAL 5K
The 5th Annual A1C Zachary Cuddeback Memorial 5K will take place at 8 a.m. July 7 at Rock Springs Park Trail in O’Fallon. Entry fee is $20 before June 18 and $25 after. Shirts will not be guaranteed after June 18, but wil be available on a first come first served basis the day of the race. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/OFallon/A1ZacharyCuddebackMemorial5K. For more information, email ZCuddeback5K@gmail.com.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
LEARN TO SWIM, ENROLLING NOW
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now taking enrollments for 2018 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level.
Lesson fees: $50/person per session.
Lessons held Monday through Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days):
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ June 22: 7 p.m. “Early Man” (PG); and
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG); and
▪ July 11: 1 p.m. “Ready Player One” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
SUMMER COUPLES SERIES
Grab a golf partner and get ready for the new Summer Couples Series. Couples will enjoy a night of fun golf, dining, drinks and friends while experiencing Cardinal Creek at its finest. Tournament dates are as follows: June 29, July 27 and Aug. 24. Event limited to the first 36 teams. Tournament fee is $60 per couple and includes 9-holes of golf with cart, range balls and prizes and dinner on the patio. Series events kick-off at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will run July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
BASE POOL NOW OPEN
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Visit the pool for recreational swimming all summer. Check out our Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO CANCUN
For every round of golf with a cart people purchase at Cardinal Creek Golf Course through Sept. 30, they will have a chance to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to people in part by the 375th Force Support Squadron and Total Access Travel. For more information, call 256-2385.
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY AT CCGC
It's barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe through June 30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. For more information, call 256-2385.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
KIDS DRIVE FREE—NOW THROUGH AUGUST
Junior Golfers come take advantage of the complimentary range balls at Cardinal Creek Golf Course every Saturday and Sunday now through Aug. 31. Open to youth 17 and under. No restrictions. For more information, call 256-2385.
‘READING TAKES YOU EVERYWHERE’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Take part in the Scott AFB Library’s Summer Reading Program: “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” This program offers incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more. This program is open to children of all ages. The program also includes adults. For every book people read during June and July, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Scott Library to register. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check them out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
FUEL UP GIVEAWAY—WIN $100 FUEL CARD
Fuel Up on great eats at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center through Sept. 28 for a chance to win a $100 fuel card. Make any food purchase before 5 p.m. daily for an entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within, or call 256-4054. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union.
