Don’t delay ... parents can book their child’s school physical today

The 2018-19 school year is fast approaching, so people should start planning now.
Illinois law requires a school physical for children entering preschool, kindergarten and sixth and ninth grades. Illinois law also requires up-to-date immunizations, eye examinations, and physicals for all students new to the state.
The 375th Medical Group currently has school and sports physical appointments available.
The 375th Medical Group has automated the Illinois school/sports physical form. Therefore, there is no need to bring a copy with to the appointment. Upon arrival, the parent/guardian will be asked to complete a questionnaire prior to the appointment. To expedite the check-in process, people may request this required questionnaire via secure messaging at https://app.relayhealth.com.
The 375th MDG staff will review and validate the questionnaire with a parent or guardian and will provide a signed copy of the Illinois state form to give to the school. People should make a copy for their records before giving their only copy to the school.
A parent or guardian must be present with the child during the physical. Due to high demand for school physicals during this time period, people should arrive 15 minutes prior to the appointment to complete all the necessary forms.
To book a school and/or sports physical call 256-WELL (9355).
The Immunizations Clinic will be open for those needing shots or verification of vaccinations. If a child’s shot record is not in their computer (he or she has not received shots at an Air Force clinic before), the parent/guardian must bring a written copy of the shot record to receive vaccinations.
Children requiring a school physical do not need an annual physical unless they are involved in a sport where a sports physical is required. Sports physical forms dated after June 1, 2018, are good for the 2018-19 school year.
