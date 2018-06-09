Scott AFB provides support for local widows

Two years ago, as we prepared to move to Scott, I was asked if I would be interested in being a liaison for the wing for one of the support groups on base, the Scott Air Force Base Widow’s Support Group. Little did I know I was about to meet the most amazing group of military family members I have encountered in 26 years.
We figured out we needed a group designed to support the unique needs of military spouses while also providing a way for them to stay connected to the military way of life.
Rose Wilson, co-founder of Scott Air Force Base’s Widow’s Support Group
Two remarkable women, Rose Wilson and Barbara Wilson, founded the group as a way to address a need they identified during their transition after the loss of their spouses.
Both of these women had previously attended support groups within the local community however they felt something was missing.
“We figured out we needed a group designed to support the unique needs of military spouses while also providing a way for them to stay connected to the military way of life,” Rose Wilson said.
Since this group did not exist, they decided they would make it happen. Their tireless efforts and determination led them to the Airman and Family Readiness Center where they found support and meetings began on base in 2011.
The Scott AFB Widow’s Support Group is currently comprised of over 30 widows from the local area. Monthly meetings are purposefully designed to address needs or cover topics identified by group members while promoting social interaction in a welcoming, casual environment.
Through support from AFRC, meeting agendas typically include guest speakers from local base agencies and group activities. This design allows group members to share personal experiences and information while creating connections with others in similar situations.
The Scott Air Force Base Widow's Support Group meets from 12:30-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the AFRC. For more information on the group, please contact Rose Wilson at (618) 234-7685
So here we are two years later, and, as I look back, I am wondering if I truly supported them or if it was the other way around.
The group members welcomed me with open arms from the very first day and have become an amazing group of friends.
Thank you for sharing your time and letting me be a part of your military family.
The Scott Air Force Base Widow's Support Group meets from 12:30-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the AFRC.
For more information on the Widow’s Support Group, people should contact Rose Wilson at (618) 234-7685
Comments