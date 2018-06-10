SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Master Sgt. Matthew Such

Master Sgt. Matthew Such, 375th Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight chief, is this week’s Showcase Airman. As an inspector general augmentee, Such conducted the week-long Unit Effectiveness Inspection at the 19th CPTS, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas
He was the only financial management representative and his performance earned accolades from the Air Mobility Command IG, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lamberth and the 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Leslie Maher. Additionally, Such eagerly assisted with Financial Management inspections at 618th Air Operations Center and 635th Supply Chain Operation Wing.
He also undertook the responsibility of creating and executing a long-term training plan for the wing staff and Comptroller Squadron Full Spectrum Readiness teams. This plan will guide the members through the necessary actions for a successful FSR exercise in August as well as real-world incidents.
Such drastically improved, and continues to improve, the civilian pay customer service program.
Lastly, he made the cut to bring not one, but two innovative ideas to the Wing Spark Tank competition for consideration to make enhancements with installation-wide impacts.
