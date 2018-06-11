Meet Lt. Col. Brooke Matson, new 458th AS commander

Lt. Col. Brooke Matson is the new commander of the 458th Airlift Squadron. She recently took some time with 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs to answer some questions about her upcoming tenure as commander.
What led you to join the Air Force?
Growing up in North Hollywood, California, I had very little exposure to military service. But, I knew two things: I wanted to experience the world and help others, and I wasn’t sure until later exactly how I wanted to do that. A track and field recruiting letter from West Point brought my attention to military service as a possibility. It got me wondering if the Air Force had an academy. Turns out they have one, and I went!
When did you decide you wanted to become an officer?
When I stepped onto that plane headed to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for basic training at the Air Force Academy.
Was there a specific goal in mind when you became an officer?
I kept in touch with older graduates from college. I saw them making a difference, helping others, and experiencing the world—and I found my calling to become a pilot.
What is your favorite Air Force memory?
I have a long list, but here are a few. Administering the oath of office to my husband for his lieutenant colonel promotion. When my aircraft turned into an Emergency Room, and finding out later the patient 80 percent covered in burns who we evacuated had survived, despite the greatest of odds. Delivering the Secretary of Defense to Baghdad at 2 a.m. in night vision goggles ... shaking the hand of an Indonesian survivor of the tsunami in Southeast Asia.
What can the 458th AS expect from you?
I hope to create a positive, supportive environment to promote service, safety, and excellence in accomplishing our mission and developing our people. Command is a responsibility I won’t take lightly.
What do you expect from your Airmen?
Expect the unexpected and find meaning in the day to day as we prepare, especially when it means we’re called upon to deliver diplomacy, deliver hope, or deliver our senior leaders, or life-saving care to our patients at a moment’s notice. Expect to take calculated risks wisely, with safety at the forefront of our executive airlift mission.
What advice would you give Airmen?
My advice to Airmen is to look for ways to serve with enthusiasm, look for the good in others and help them reach their goals. Find meaning in what we do every day. Also, remember that positivity and success is contagious!
What do you look forward to the most?
Most of all, I look forward to seeing and enabling the accomplishments of the Airmen in the 458th Airlift Squadron!
Do you have a leadership philosophy?
Passion, service, and love. Service is a family business, and it is one that could never happen through the singular sacrifice and dedication of one, but of many. Service is also a calling, and there is no higher calling than to give of others the very best version of ourselves.
How do you feel about being at Scott AFB?
We are blessed to be surrounded by a very supportive local community, and that was most evident to me while participating in a leadership program in the city of Belleville. I am in awe of the history, culture, and spirit of service that surrounds us at Scott Air Force Base, and I look forward to investing in the community we are fortunate to be a part of.
Comments