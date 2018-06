Tech. Sgt. Kenis Wallace, 932nd Maintenance Group C-40 Maintenance Instructor, provides an open area of the engine to examine for a visitor at Scott Air Force Base. 932nd Airlift Wing has five flying crew chiefs from the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hickam Air Force Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and four from the 89th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group located at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The 932nd AW is a 22nd Air Force unit, under the Air Force Reserve Command. Photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien