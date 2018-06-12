Lt. Col. Vincent assumes command of 375th MDSS

Col. Jeffery Alder, 375th Medical Group Commander, presents the 375th Medical Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Raynold Vincent during a change of command ceremony June 8 at Scott Air Force Base. Vincent comes to Scott from the 470th Air Base Squadron at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
