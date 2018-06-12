Lt. Col Steven Baryza assumed command of the 345th Recruiting Squadron on June 1 at Scott Air Force Base. The ceremony was presided by Col. Bradley Oliver, 369th Recruiting Group commander, and saw command of the 345th RCS transfer from Lt. Col. Joel Brown to Baryza.
Lt. Col. Baryza assumes command of 345th RCS

