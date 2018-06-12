Col. Patricia Csank, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron guidon to Maj. Laura Challe during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Scott Air Force Base.
Col. Patricia Csank, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron guidon to Maj. Laura Challe during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Maj. Challe assumes command of 435th SCOS

June 12, 2018 12:17 PM

Maj. Laura Challe assumed command of the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron on June 5.

