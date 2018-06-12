Maj. Challe assumes command of 435th SCOS

Col. Patricia Csank, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron guidon to Maj. Laura Challe during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Col. Patricia Csank, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron guidon to Maj. Laura Challe during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Comments