Col. Wier assumes command of 635th SCOG

Col. Davis Sanford, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 635th Supply Chain Operations Group guidon to Col. Stephen Wier during a change of command ceremony June 7 at Scott Air Force Base. Wier joined the Air Force in 1995 and has commanded two logistics readiness squadrons. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Col. Davis Sanford, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 635th Supply Chain Operations Group guidon to Col. Stephen Wier during a change of command ceremony June 7 at Scott Air Force Base. Wier joined the Air Force in 1995 and has commanded two logistics readiness squadrons. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Comments