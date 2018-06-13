Col. Davis Sanford, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 635th Supply Chain Operations Group guidon to Col. Stephen Wier during a change of command ceremony June 7 at Scott Air Force Base. Wier joined the Air Force in 1995 and has commanded two logistics readiness squadrons.
Col. Davis Sanford, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, presents the 635th Supply Chain Operations Group guidon to Col. Stephen Wier during a change of command ceremony June 7 at Scott Air Force Base. Wier joined the Air Force in 1995 and has commanded two logistics readiness squadrons. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Col. Wier assumes command of 635th SCOG

June 13, 2018 12:17 PM

Col. Stephen Wier assumed command of the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing on June 7.

