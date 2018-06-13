Scott children ‘Say It With Music’ at week-long Youth Center camp

“I want to be famous!”
Many kids say this phrase growing up, but a group of 20 kids had a chance to experience a small part of celebrity life for a week at the “Say It With Music” camp at the Scott Air Force Base Youth Center.
This music therapy program is structured to benefit military children and youth who are in constant transition, dealing with the pressure of absent parents, or the loss of loved ones.
Karen Jalbert, Youth Center teen director
Students had the opportunity to write an original song and film their own music video during the week-long day camp that ran from June 4-8.
"The goal of the Say It With Music Recording and Music Video Camp is to expand and assist youths' understanding of creating, writing, producing and recording music and an appreciation for music as a lifelong skill and potential career choice."
Campers began writing their song and recording the audio portion the first two days of the camp and then videotaping the song the last three days. The children played the roles of videographer assistant, hair and makeup, dancers and set designers, among others.
Known by the kids as Mr. Snoop DOGG, Carlos Stephenson, a videographer by trade, has been teaching the videography part of Say it With Music camps for five years, three of those years at the Scott Youth Center.
Stephenson taught the last three days of the camp where the campers video recorded their individual songs. He said he keeps the kids’ attention by engaging them in improv games, role playing and the planning process as well as teaching them the key terms they need to know.
The campers were divided into two age groups of 8-12 year olds and 13-18 year olds. As a group, the campers chose the topic, “no fear.” Myles L., 11, said he wants to be a musician when he grows up. He explained why he voted for the “no fear” theme.
“We don’t need to fear. We have to just face the world,” Myles said.
The camp is offered at bases across the United States and has been offered at Scott AFB for the past five years. Stephenson said he loves coming back and watching kids who have attended the camp in past years mentor the newer campers.
“Basically the camp is about bringing out the shyness in the kids. They learn they don’t need to be shy,” Stephenson said.
Lydia B., 12, has had to learn to conquer her fears. Although she was not confident in her skills, Lydia’s parents encouraged her in singing, and after winning several talent competitions, Lydia thought she had a chance to improve and decided to attend the camp.
“Now because of the camp, I am more confident and feel like I can move forward in singing,” Lydia said.
After the first day of videotaping, Stephenson went home and edited a rough draft of the videos before showing it to the kids the next day. He said seeing the video added to their excitement and spurred them on to do even better in the video shooting of that day.
“On Friday, that’s when all the students get all caught up in the video, and the kids finally realize what I have been telling them about and see it in front of them. Then they want me to teach them more,” Stephenson said.
By the end of the camp, the campers completed writing their own song, recording it, and assisting in their fellow campers’ videos. Stephenson said he will send the campers the link to their music video within four weeks after the camp ends.
With their talent on display on the internet even as young as 8 years old, these campers might actually get their wish and become famous.
Overall, Stephenson said that the Say It With Music camp is unique and believes that more students would get involved if they knew about it.
“This (camp) is a nice curve ball and gives the kids something different from what they do every summer at other camps,” Stephenson said.
