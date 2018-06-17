Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JUNE 21
READING TAKES YOU TO THE STARS PARTY
Join the Scott Library from 8-10 p.m. for a Reading Takes You to the Stars Party. The National Park Service and the St. Louis Astronomical Society are teaming up for a star gazing lecture and sky viewing party. The sky viewing will be held from 9-10 p.m. This event can accommodate 40 participants. Please call the Library at 256-5100 to sign up; or people can bring their own telescope.
JUNE 22-23
AGF MEMBER/GUEST TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites AGF members and a guest to participate in their 2018 two-day AGF Member/Guest Tournament. Things kick-off at 5 p.m. June 22 with a 9-hole “Shootout” followed by a players’ party and continues at 10 a.m. June 23 with a 2-Man Best Ball tournament. Cost is $200 per team. Fee includes player participation gift, riding cart, golf both days, prizes and heavy hors d’oeuvres following golf. To register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
JUNE 25
AFCEA GOLF TOURNAMENT
AFCEA Scott-St. Louis Chapter Charity Golf Tournament will take place June 25 at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. Details and registration are available at http://www.afceacyberconference.com/Golf-Tournament. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
JUNE 26
STAND-UP PADDLE BOARD REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for a beginner’s course of Stand-Up Paddle Board from 4-7 p.m. June 27 at Scott Lake. Wear appropriate clothing (people will get wet), and bring summer essentials. Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $15.
Open to ages 14+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery from 5-7 p.m. June 29 with Outdoor Recreation. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $7.
Open to ages 11+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
PADDLE DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Spend the day on the water at Carlyle Lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30 with Outdoor Recreation. Try paddling a kayak, take two in a canoe or chill on the beach. Outdoor Rec. will supply kayaks, canoes, paddles and life jackets for all. All participants must be able to pass a “Deep End Swim Test” at the base pool. Lunch provided at lake, plus a stop for dinner (individual cost). Registration deadline is noon June 26.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $15. Normal rate: $20.
Open to ages 6+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 26-27
AFCEA SYMPOSIUM
AFCEA Mid-America Chapter 128 Cyberspace Symposium “Seeding the Cloud with Data: Migration/Security/Resiliency” will take place June 26-27 at The Regency Center in O’Fallon. Keynote speakers include: Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow (USTRANSCOM), retired Maj. Gen. Paul Capasso (Telos), Tim Van Name (DDS), Roger Greenwell (DISA), and Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck (18th Air Force) Details and registration available at: http://www.afceacyberconference.com/. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
JUNE 27
TECH EXPO
The annual Scott AFB Tech Expo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 27 at the Scott Event Center. More than 50 top companies will be present to answer questions, provide information, and show off the latest products and programs at this free event. Whether people are interested in technology, want to see the next best thing to improve productivity, or simply are looking to gain insight, this event is ideal. Preregister online at https://fdaexpo.com/register.php?id=246
STORY TIME WITH LEONARDO DRS
Julianne the dog is back with a new adventure for story time. Join the Library and Leonardo DRS at 10:30 a.m. June 27 at the Library Auditorium on as they read this story. One attendee will have a chance to win a Kindle HD, compliments of Leonardo DRS. For more information, call 256-5100/3028. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
JULY 1
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY RENOVATIONS BEGIN
The Nightingale Dining Facility will be closed for renovations beginning July 1 for approximately 150 days in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative—Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way DFAC serves meal cardholders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal cardholders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For questions, please contact 618-256-2909.
JULY 7
ZACHARY CUDDEBACK MEMORIAL 5K
The 5th Annual A1C Zachary Cuddeback Memorial 5K will take place at 8 a.m. July 7 at Rock Springs Park Trail in O’Fallon. Entry fee is $20 before June 18 and $25 after. Shirts will not be guaranteed after June 18, but wil be available on a first come first served basis the day of the race. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/OFallon/A1ZacharyCuddebackMemorial5K. For more information, email ZCuddeback5K@gmail.com.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
LEARN TO SWIM
There are a few swim lesson sessions openings still available. Session dates are:
▪ Session 2: July 9-20.
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees: $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days).
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ June 22: 7 p.m. “Early Man” (PG); and
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG); and
▪ July 11: 1 p.m. “Ready Player One” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
SUMMER COUPLES SERIES
Grab a golf partner and get ready for the new Summer Couples Series. Couples will enjoy a night of fun golf, dining, drinks and friends while experiencing Cardinal Creek at its finest. Tournament dates are as follows: June 29, July 27 and Aug. 24. Event limited to the first 36 teams. Tournament fee is $60 per couple and includes 9-holes of golf with cart, range balls and prizes and dinner on the patio. Series events kick-off at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will run July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
NOTES
BASE POOL NOW OPEN
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Visit the pool for recreational swimming all summer. Check out our Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
‘READING TAKES YOU EVERYWHERE’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Take part in the Scott AFB Library’s Summer Reading Program: “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” This program offers incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more. This program is open to children of all ages. The program also includes adults. For every book people read during June and July, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Scott Library to register. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check them out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
FUEL UP GIVEAWAY—WIN $100 FUEL CARD
Fuel Up on great eats at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center through Sept. 28 for a chance to win a $100 fuel card. Make any food purchase before 5 p.m. daily for an entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within, or call 256-4054. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
