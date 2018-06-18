Scott Air Force Base Exchange shoppers can save on eating healthy with ‘Salad Wednesdays’

Airmen and families at Scott AFB can continue to keep their bodies and their wallets healthy every “Salad Wednesday” at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.
On Wednesdays, diners can take $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at participating Exchange direct-operated restaurants, including:
▪ Taco Bell offers $2 off Cantina power bowls (veggie, grilled chicken and steak) and the fiesta taco salad (beef, grilled chicken and steak);
▪ Charley’s offers $2 off salads (chicken and steak). Any sandwich on the menu board can be converted to a salad. There is an upcharge for additional meats; and
▪ People can take $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at Scott Burger King every Wednesday.
“The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among Airmen and families at Scott AFB,” said Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager. “The Scott AFB community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.”
The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among Airmen and families at Scott AFB. The Scott AFB community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.
Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager
Salad Wednesday is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles for Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families.
The Exchange is a partner in the Air Force Smart Fueling initiative under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Operation Live Well.
All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices to support Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.
In addition to Salad Wednesday savings, diners who use their MILITARY STAR card will receive an everyday additional 10 percent discount at Exchange restaurants.
Exchange restaurants are open to anyone—whether military, civil service, contractor or visitor—per Army Regulation 215-8 and Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I). For more information, contact the Fort Lee Exchange food court at (804) 862-4642.
Comments