SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Charles Myrick

Airman 1st Class Charles Myrick, 375th Communications Squadron client systems technician, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Myrick saved his squadron countless man-hours by configuring scan-to-network capabilities, which accelerated base historical records digitization and enabled the conversion of over 900 boxes and 25,000 files.
Myrick also upgraded 17 workstations, which enabled the on-time completion of the annual Mobility Capability and Requirement Study briefed to Congress.
His roles as team leader for eight Airmen during the Windows 10 upgrade ensured the successful migration of 1,200 systems on two networks. Additionally, for the past month and a half, Myrick has served with the base Honor Guard.
