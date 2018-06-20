Commander shares vision for ‘Showcase Wing’ at SAFB

Like most new leaders, these past few months for Col. Leslie Maher have been a whirlwind of immersions, tours and meetings as she settled into her role as the 375th Air Mobility Wing and installation commander.
“I’m very impressed with this wing and the level of enthusiasm at this base,” she said. “There’s definitely a sense of pride in living here, and for so many it’s a place we can say feels like home.”
That feeling of home is important to the Mahers—a family that’s been moving every two years since 1996. Having moved to Scott in 2017 to take an assignment with Air Mobility Command, the colonel said her family was happy to hear they would get to stay another two years thanks to being selected as the new wing commander.
And since taking the reins Feb. 20, she and her husband, Ed, and two sons, Nick and Luke, along with their dog, Lily, have been sharing their lives in meaningful ways with members of the Showcase Wing.
Maher said she feels blessed to have a supportive husband who is the primary caretaker of their young sons, ages 11 and 10. Ed, a retired master sergeant, “is a great dad willing to support me in this assignment,” she added.
The Mahers have worked to become connected through various events such as outings with the Hearts Apart program for deployed families and by participating and coaching in youth sports teams to name a few. Facilitating a sense of connectedness is a focus Maher wants to instill on the wing during her command.
“I want our Airmen to not only feel a connection to the wing, but also to each other,” she explained. “We can do this through participating in events or programs that are offered on base, upholding our traditions while embracing change, and by developing our teams both personally and professionally.”
For Maher, honing a sense of connectedness also comes through honoring traditions and Air Force heritage. She said she wants to inspire others to see the Air Force as a lifestyle and not just a job.
Connectedness is one aspect of “BRIC,” an acronym used to highlight the areas of “Balance, Risk Management, Innovation and Connectedness,” which are the wing’s focus areas. Efforts in these areas align under wing’s overarching strategic goals to execute and strengthen the mission, develop and care for Airmen and their families, and strengthen mission and community partnerships, commonly referred to as the “MAP.”
She said the wing has already been focused on making improvements and developing initiatives in these areas, and she’s working with her leadership team to identify any gaps and areas for enhancement. She plans to outline specific goals in each of these areas in the weeks ahead.
Maher, a former enlisted aircraft maintainer, said she cares deeply about developing people of all ranks, and she does that through deliberate interactions and recognition of those who address the unique challenges that face the wing.
She can be seen popping into work centers and recognizing Airmen for their accomplishments, working alongside them to learn more about their jobs, and providing opportunities for junior enlisted members, NCOs and officers to lead various base-wide events such as Diversity Day, Spring Fling, the upcoming Sept. 22 Air Force Ball, and many more.
“This wing is like no other,” she said. “We have an incredible mission with our Total Force partners in the Guard and Reserve to provide airlift, refueling and aeromedical evacuation capabilities for our nation. In addition, we support the infrastructure and cyber requirements for over 30 mission partners who are also executing critical missions.
“We’re dedicated to partnering with our communities to find solutions to challenges, exchange ideas and grow our friendships. It’s a very dynamic and energetic base, with wonderful people teamed up to make it the best place to live and work.”
Chief Master Sgt. Charles Doan, 375th AMW interim command chief, said Maher is definitely the right person for the wing at the right time.
“She’s one of those rare leaders whose strength is to connect with people individually,” he said. “She’s a gifted communicator with a passion for what she does, and she demonstrates that every day. She values everyone’s contributions, yet remains a very independent thinker. It’s been impressive to see her in action as she takes the lead of this wing and steers it into the direction it needs to go while attending to the many customers inside and outside of this wing.”
“It’s important to balance our lives,” she explained. “Sometimes there will be imbalances where work is especially difficult or the home front may require additional time. That’s something we all deal with no matter our circumstances. However, balance includes those important times when we should participate in work, peer or community events outside of our duty day. Military members already know they’re on duty 24/7 in how they represent themselves.
“I want to encourage the idea of giving back to those outside our gates who support us so well and to keep with the traditions that honor each other and express our gratefulness for the heritage of our Air Force.”
The Dallas, South Dakota, native recently shared part of her journey with the graduating class of her hometown, many of them children of her former classmates. She recalled the memories of her time growing up there and the many events she missed out on due to her service in the military, yet through it all she was grateful for all who taught and influenced her.
She also spoke about how teamwork produces the best outcomes and that as people experience success in their lives, to ensure they “pay if forward” and use it to inspire others. As she moves forward, she said she plans to continue to talk about—and demonstrate—how to maintain balance, and how to properly use risk management techniques both on and off the job, how to provide opportunities for Airmen at all levels to innovate and improve processes all while building a stronger bonds with each other and for those who’ve gone before.
Her motto, “Together We Lift,” perfectly captures the essence of what she’s all about, said Doan.
“Every day she’s empowering others and supporting them, which creates the right environment for all of us as we journey together through the next two years and beyond,” Doan said.
