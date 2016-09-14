Metro-east man seen hitting a woman; is shot, charged with assault

A St. Louis city marshal shot and wounded a 34-year-old Collinsville man she thought was going to grab her gun after she had seen the man beating a woman near St. Louis City Hall.
Kevin George, of White Lily Drive in Collinsville, now faces a slew of charges and remained in jail on Wednesday.
The security marshal, Shirlean Harrison, was not injured.
Harrison had just gotten off work at 11 p.m. Friday and was sitting in her car in the City Hall parking lot when she heard a woman screaming. She then saw a man in a truck on Tucker Boulevard and he was hitting a woman in the passenger seat, according to a probable cause statement filed by Harrison.
“The woman was trying to jump out of the truck while it was still moving, but the defendant was grabbing her and hitting her,” Harrison wrote.
The truck then crashed into a parked car and the woman was able to get out. But the man was able to hit her again before she escaped.
The man then advanced toward Harrison after he broke the arm of a parking gate. “He kept coming toward me, yelling,” Harrison wrote. “I had the impression that he intended to try to grab my gun.”
Harrison, who was still in uniform, pulled her gun and told the man to stop.
“He did not stop, but kept coming, even after my gun was pulled and he could see that it was pulled,” Harrison wrote.
Harrison said she fired three shots and then the man turned and ran toward Clark Street. Two city police officers found the man, later identified as George, near the intersection of Tucker and Spruce Street. The officers had to use a Taser to subdue George before they could handcuff him.
George was charged with two felonies: first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. He also faces the following misdemeanors: third-degree assault, third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
George’s cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, said Harrison’s actions are being reviewed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Ryan said George did not have a weapon. Also, she did not have details of George’s injuries.
A representative of the marshal’s office could not be reached for comment about Harrison’s status with the office.
A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department also could not be reached for comment.
The Office of the City Marshal protects the city courts and property and conducts operations as dictated by the city court system.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
