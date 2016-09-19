Search for missing teen and baby continues

Police are still looking for a teen girl and her baby son who were reported missing Sunday morning from Madison County.
Katherine Elizabeth Derleth, 13, and her son, Christopher Ray Derleth, who is 18 days old, were last seen by guardians in Saturday night in rural Edwardsville. When the two were not seen Sunday morning at the guardians’ home, the guardians notified police.
Police believe the children are with Christopher M. Derleth, 39, who is Katherine’s stepfather.
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin will brief reporters on the case at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Sheriff’s Department.
According to a statement released by the sheriff’s department on Sunday, the children and Christopher M. Derleth were believed to be traveling in a green 1997 Mercury Villager minivan with Illinois license plates E833210 and possibly headed to West Virginia.
Deputies on Monday noted that Christopher M. Derleth “is an avid camper” and that he and the children “may be at a rural campground or low-end hotel/motel.”
Katherine is described as 4-foot-8 and 95 pounds, brown hair and eyes and has three birthmarks on her right knee. Christopher Ray Derleth has dark hair and eyes, is 21 inches long and weighs 9 pounds 3 ounces. Christopher M. Derleth is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
