All clear at Alton schools following bomb threats

Bomb threats that police say targeted Alton High School and Alton Middle School forced the schools to evacuate their students Monday, but police who searched the schools found no explosives.
Police were first notified of the threats midday Monday and evacuated the schools.
Alton Police Department officers and Madison County deputies were assisted by K9 teams from Lambert St. Louis International Airport and from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Police.
Alton police announced shortly after 5 p.m. that teams located no explosives or weapons in the middle school.
Information about the search of the high school was not immediately available, but Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said during an unrelated press conference that the Alton school district had evacuated the high school.
“We were notified that the Alton High School had received some sort of a bomb threat,” Lakin said. “Our deputies got out there rather quickly and there are some dogs that we’ve got going through the school, a systematic search we’ve got going on. I can assure you that if and when we find the individual or individuals that is creating this panic, they will be charged accordingly.”
