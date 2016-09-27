Now open ... Discount store near Belleville

The newest dollar store in the metro-east is open for business.
The brand new Dollar General store built at 1207 Centreville Ave. just outside Belleville city limits opened for the first time Monday.
The store was proposed and built by STL Equities, a St. Louis-based firm that also is responsible for a newly-built Dollar General location on Eiler Road near Belleville.
Construction was a bit delayed this summer due to untimely rains.
The Centreville Avenue location is hiring, and a manager at the store Tuesday said the store at full strength would employ between 10 and 15 people.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments