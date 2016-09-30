Pinckneyville man faces murder charges in teen’s death

A 26-year-old Pinckneyville man has been charged in connection with a teen’s death.
Chad R. Bennett II was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of homicidal death in connection with the death of Sidnee Stephens, according to documents filed in Perry County court.
Sidnee was 15 years old at the time of her death in July 2010. She had been shot, and her body was found near a creek.
Bennett was previously charged in this case. However, the charges were dismissed with leave to reinstate in August 2013, according to a news release from Perry County State’s Attorney David N. Stanton.
The charges accuse Bennett of shooting Sidnee with a firearm or strangling her while committing a residential burglary on July 18 or 19, 2010. He’s also accused of concealing the death by “attaching a concrete block to the body of Sidnee Stephens with a strap and positioning the body of Sidnee Stephens under the Beaucoup Creek Bridge on Cudge Town Road” on July 21 or 22, 2010, according to the charges.
Bennett was taken into custody on Friday, according to a news release. His bail was set at $1 million.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
Comments