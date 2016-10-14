Heroin charges yield five-year sentence for metro-east man

A 39-year-old East St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin in excess of 100 grams, or about 4 ounces, and concurrent five-year sentences for distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Urechan D. Brown pleaded guilty to the charges on June 3, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Brown admitted that he and his nephew, Kelvin B. Hughes, had distributed over 100 grams of heroin in East St. Louis between June 2014 and August 2015.
Hughes received a five-year sentence on Sept. 8.
Brown and Hughes were arrested last year during a roundup of 35 people suspected of using or dealing drugs.
Brown, who is also known as “Pig,” was arrested after selling 1.2 grams of heroin to a police informant in East St. Louis and after police seized 3 grams of heroin from a “stash house” he had been using to store the drug, according to court records.
