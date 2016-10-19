84-year-old gave girl $20, a note and wanted to meet later, police say

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney issued charges Wednesday against an 84-year-old O’Fallon man who allegedly gave $20 and a handwritten note to an 11-year-old girl and wanted to meet privately with her.
John Isom, 84, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly approaching an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in the 1200 block of Ruppel Lane — near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — on Monday, according to a press release from the O’Fallon Police Department.
Isom allegedly gave the girl $20 and “a handwritten note” that said he would like to meet her privately, according to police. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who later told police, according to O’Fallon Capt. James Cavins.
“Isom posted $200 cash bond at the St. Clair County courthouse and was released from custody,” according to the press release. “A condition of Isom’s bond is that he is not to have any contact with minor children.”
The charge is Isom’s first in St. Clair County, but it is not the first time he has been charged with soliciting a minor.
The Monroe County State’s Attorney previously charged Isom with soliciting a minor on July 14. His next court date for that charge is set for Jan. 4.
O’Fallon police encouraged other parents to contact police if their children were solicited by Isom.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments