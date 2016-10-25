Alton man to serve up to 50 years for home invasion

The second of two men convicted of breaking into the home of an Alton couple, pistol-whipping one of them and stealing their belongings will serve up to 50 years in prison.
Otis Harris, 24, was convicted in August of home invasion and two counts of armed robbery, all Class X felonies punishable by 45 years in prison; and possession of a stolen car, a Class 2 felony.
He was accused of breaking into an Alton home armed with a handgun and a rifle on May 23, 2014. He struck the man in the head with the gun, stole several items from the house and fled in their car.
It had been alleged that he fondled one of the residents during the invasion. Two counts of aggravated sexual abuse were later dropped, as well as two additional counts of armed robbery.
Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli sentenced Harris on Monday to 10 years for home invasion, 10 years on each count of armed robbery, five years for the stolen car and an additional 15 years for the use of a firearm in a felony offense.
That is a total of 50 years, with the sentences to be served consecutively, according to Tayleur Blaylock, spokeswoman for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Also charged was Malik Carter, 22, who pleaded guilty in February to armed robbery and home invasion. He will serve two 10-year sentences concurrently. He did not testify against Harris.
There was an infant child asleep in another room during the assault, according to news reports. The child was unharmed.
