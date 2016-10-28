Disabled woman neglected, prosecutor says; daughter faces felony charge

A Shiloh woman was charged with criminal neglect of her disabled mother.
Katrina L. Reed, 29, was charged on Thursday with one felony.
The charge alleges that Reed, who was acting as a caregiver, “knowingly failed to perform an act or acts that she knew or reasonably should have known were necessary to maintain or to preserve the life or heath of Patricia Reed, a disabled person.”
Such failures caused Patricia Reed’s life or heath to be endangered and her medical condition to deteriorate. Katrina Reed failed to maintain Patricia Reed’s medical care and bodily hygiene, the charges stated.
Patricia Reed is Katrina Reed’s mother.
Shiloh Police were called to a mobile home at Lake Suzanne Mobile Home Park at 301 N. Main St. in Shiloh on Sept. 30 to help with an ambulance call, said Shiloh Police Sgt. Jesse Phillips. Medical personnel were treating 53-year-old Patricia Reed, who is disabled. Officers found Patricia Reed was living in “deplorable conditions” and suffered from sores and an overall lack of care, Phillips said.
Patricia Reed was transferred to a local hospital where she received extensive medical care and has since been moved to a skilled nursing facility, Phillips said.
Katrina Reed’s bail was set at $100,000. She remains in the St. Clair County Jail.
The case was investigated by the Shiloh Police Department.
