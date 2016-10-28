Belleville woman charged with stealing from hospital

A Belleville woman was charged with theft from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Kimberly L. McNutt, 35, was charged on Thursday.
The charges stated that McNutt stole between $10,000 and $100,000 from the hospital. The theft occurred in 2014.
McNutt’s bail was set at $50,000. The case was investigated by the Belleville Police Department.
Details of the case were not immediately available. Her connection to the hospital could not be immediately determined.
A spokesman for the hospital could not immediately be reached.
