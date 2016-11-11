Family, friends donate $31,000 to reward for tip in homicide case

The family and friends of a recent homicide victim want answers.
They have added $31,000 to the cash reward offered to anyone with information that would lead police to arrest the person or people responsible for Patrick McVey’s death. St. Louis CrimeStoppers is also offering up to $5,000. The public must report information through the CrimeStoppers tip hotline to receive the total reward of $36,000.
Police say McVey, the owner of popular St. Louis spot Maggie O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, died of an apparent gunshot wound on Wednesday. Law enforcement were notified of a shooting on southbound Interstate 55 at Loughborough.
McVey was found inside a dark grey Ford Explorer that was pulled off to the right shoulder of the highway. Police believe the shooting happened between 2:30-2:40 p.m. Nov. 9.
To reach the CrimeStoppers tip hotline, call 1-866-371-8477.
