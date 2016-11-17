Child-abuse murderer to be sentenced Thursday

Tavon Ludy will soon find out how many years he will spend in prison for the murder of 5-year-old Torian Whitaker, his fiancee’s son.
It was Torian’s fifth birthday, and his mother was out buying him a birthday present when Ludy, 27, punched him in the chest on Sept. 29, 2013. He had beaten both boys in the past with belts and punched them, according to testimony offered at trial, and waited 10 minutes to call 911 as he texted the boys’ mother while Torian lay on the floor.
The jury convicted him of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child. Torian’s older brother, Zajamin, was found with bruises on his body on the day Torian died.
Defense attorney David Fahrenkamp opened the sentencing hearing by asking for a new trial, with an argument that the photos of Zajamin’s injuries were prejudicial toward the murder charge in Torian’s death and that the cases should not have been tried at the same time. Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge said that the evidence of Zajamin’s beating and Torian’s death would have been offered at both trials anyway by statute.
Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp said that she did not believe the jury was confused, and that the same pattern of child abuse described at trial applied to both boys. As far as the photos, Napp said the prosecution presented dozens of photos from the autopsy, but she did not allow most of them to be presented and ordered others to be cropped. “I don’t believe that these were substantially prejudicial in any way,” Napp said.
The prosecution had rested after two days of testimony and evidence. Fahrenkamp declined to put on any witnesses or evidence after Napp ruled that the report of a previous investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was inadmissible. DCFS’ investigation had concluded that prior reports of child abuse were unfounded, but Napp said that DCFS investigations do not rise to the level of a criminal investigation.
The sentencing continued Thursday morning.
Elizabeth Donald
