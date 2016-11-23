Woman to plead guilty in death of coworker who was hit in the head with VCR, frying pan

Ashly Bonner is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday to murder in the death of Roderick Taylor last year.
Bonner, Taylor, and George Tillman all worked at the same company and knew each other in December 2015, when Bonner and Tillman invited Taylor to Bonner’s home in Granite City. Police believe Taylor was lured to Bonner’s home in an attempt to rob him.
According to police, Tillman shot Taylor during the robbery and was hit several times in the head with a VCR and a frying pan. After the struggle, Taylor was put in the trunk of Tillman’s Cadillac, and it is believed he was still alive at the time.
Later that evening, a Brooklyn Police officer attempted to pull Tillman over. He fled, and eventually crashed at a roundabout in East St. Louis. Tillman was taken to an area hospital and police took inventory of the vehicle, finding Taylor’s body in the trunk.
Tillman, 32, of Belleville, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing. He faces 20 to 60 years; prosecutors say they will ask for 40 years.
Bonner, 26, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony punishable by 20-60 years in prison; one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years in prison; and one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison. She remains in custody in the Madison County Jail.
