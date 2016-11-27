Argument ends with gunfire on O’Fallon street

O’Fallon police were still trying to sort out what happened on North Yale Drive Sunday evening, but they know gunfire was involved.
At about 4:30 p.m., O’Fallon police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of North Yale. No one was struck or injured, according to Lt. David Matevey, but there was “incidental damage” down the street in the form of a broken car window.
“It looks like it was stemming from an argument that occurred at a residence near there,” Matevey said. “We have a pretty good idea who might be involved ... our details are a little sketchy; we’re still trying to run everybody down and talk to them.”
Matevey said police were not sure who was shooting, at whom, or why, but the investigation continued late Sunday.
