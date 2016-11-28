Churchgoer robbed at gunpoint in State Park church lot Sunday

A man preparing to open a State Park church for services was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
The churchgoer had arrived at Alpha and Omega Church in the 3300 block of Harvard at about 7:30 a.m. to open the building for Sunday services, according to Capt. Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. At that point, two men in a gray or blue Nissan Altima pulled up and brandished a gun, demanding everything he had, Dixon said.
They took his wallet with an undisclosed amount of money, keys and cellphone, but did not take his car or enter the church building, Dixon said. No shots were fired and the man was not injured during the robbery.
Dixon called the robbery “pretty disturbing.” The man was not identified by police.
The alleged robbers were described as two black males in their early 20s, one with gold teeth on the left side of his mouth who wore a gray hoodie. They were last seen driving northbound on Harvard Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department tip line at 618-296-3000.
