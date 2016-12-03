Belleville man sentenced to 60 years for sexual assault of a child

A Belleville man convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday.
Larry Alverson, 41, was sentenced in St. Louis County “to 30 years for burglary and armed criminal action plus another 30 years for four counts of sodomy and four more counts of armed criminal action,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Alverson had been running from police at the time of the sexual assault.
On July 10, 2015, a woman reported seeing him masturbating in public in downtown Belleville, according to previous reporting from the News-Democrat. Alverson then cut off his ankle monitor, which he had worn after a 2014 conviction for criminal trespass to a residence, and eluded police for 11 days.
A week later, July 17, 2015, he made contact with the 11-year-old at a Shop ’n Save on the 1000 block of Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis around 3:30 p.m.
The girl felt uncomfortable because Alverson “brushed against her twice,” she told police, and after leaving the store with her mother, she saw Alverson in a car in the parking lot. Later, he was in their neighborhood.
“Less than 12 hours later, Alverson allegedly broke into the victim’s home and entered the girl’s bedroom that she shared with her two brothers,” according to previous reporting. “Alverson allegedly threatened to kill the two boys if they made any noise,” and, frightened he was still in the house, they didn’t tell their mother about Alverson until breakfast.
Their mother called police and took the 11-year-old to the hospital. There, “medical personnel confirmed a sexual assault occurred.”
