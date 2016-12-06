From credit cards to corruption charges: The Hamilton saga

A BND investigation Belleville News-Democrat found that East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton made $230,000 in purchases from 2012-16 on his township American Express card.
Hamilton, who pleaded guilty Thursday to federal wire fraud charges, used the township credit card for items such as plane tickets to plane tickets to Las Vegas for himself and his wife, tires for a tractor used by his construction company, building supplies including drywall and paint, thousands of dollars in car washes and nearly $40,000 in gasoline.
On Monday, nine people faced corruption charges in St. Clair County, including Hamilton’s sister, June Hamilton Dean, and two members of the township board.
