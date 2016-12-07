CrimeStoppers seeks information on unsolved metro-east homicides

Kenneth W. Howard II was standing outside his grandmother’s apartment at 1626 Boismenue St. in East St. Louis when he was shot to death two years ago.
Howard’s murder is just one of 20 unsolved homicide cases highlighted in a report this month from the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. An unknown man reportedly approached Howard and started talking with him, according to CrimeStoppers. The man left, but just a few moments later, he turned around, walked back, then shot Howard to death.
CrimeStoppers and authorities are seeking more information on Howard’s murder and others that occurred in the metro-east.
Frank Dover
On Dec. 19, 2008, Frank Dover, of St. Louis, was going into Dollies Playhouse in Washington Park around midnight when he was attacked from behind and shot in the head. Dover, 35, died on Christmas Day. Though police said they were questioning a person of interest the following March, the murder is still unsolved.
Friends and family are offering an additional $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Dover and anyone involved. CrimeStoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Xavier Mosley
Xavier Mosley, 26, was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2015 while he was standing outside at 1400 Missouri Ave. in the Orr Weathers Housing Complex in East St. Louis.
CrimeStoppers will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest.
Travis D. Williams
Travis Williams was sitting in his vehicle with a female friend on the evening of Dec. 6, 2008 in Centreville at 325 N. 63rd St. Police found Williams dead in his car from an apparent gunshot wound. The female passenger was also injured, although the murder remains a mystery.
CrimeStoppers will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest.
Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-866-371-8477, visiting the CrimeStoppers website, or submitting information through the free “P3 Tips” mobile phone application.
For a complete list of unsolved homicides in the entire St. Louis region, visit the CrimeStoppers website.
