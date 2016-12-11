Crime

December 11, 2016 12:57 PM

Chicago man charged after allegedly beating elderly WWII veteran

CHICAGO

Olajuwon Claiborne, 26, has been charged after he allegedly attacked an elderly World War II veteran at her home on Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported Sunday.

Claiborne allegedly entered Josephine Regnier’s Garfield Ridge home, attacked her and then stole her purse, according to the Tribune. Regnier, a 94-year-old Navy veteran, was released from the hospital on Saturday after being treated for broken ribs, a black eye and a head injury.

Authorities charged Claiborne with home invasion, aggravated battery of a victim over 60, robbery of a victim over 60 and two counts of robbery.

Claiborne was arrested Friday near his home in the 6900 block of South Harper Avenue, according to the Tribune.

