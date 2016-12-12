Shiloh police seek man wanted for multiple traffic violations

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a May traffic stop, when the suspect was stopped in the 3000 block of East B Street for multiple traffic violations.
The suspect, Freddie D. Stanley, 45, of the 500 block of N. 43rd St. in East St. Louis, is still at large, the Shiloh Police Department said in a news release.
A Shiloh police officer stopped the man at approximately 8:40 a.m. on May 11 and found the suspect was driving with a revoked license and had drug paraphernalia in his possession. The suspect was arrested, cited and subsequently released for the violations.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined the suspect had committed similar violations in the past, and thus changed the misdemeanor charges.
On Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester issued a warrant charging Stanley with subsequent driving while driver’s license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
St. Clair County Judge Jan Fiss issued the warrant and set Stanley’s bond at $15,000.
All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
