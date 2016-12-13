Granite City police search for suspects in armed robbery

Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in the 1900 block of Spruce Street, the Granite City Police Department confirmed.
Two suspects reportedly robbed a victim, possibly using a handgun, and took the victim’s belongings at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to police scanner traffic.
Police are searching for a newer blue-gray vehicle occupied by two men, according to scanner traffic. No further description of the vehicle was available as of 10 a.m.
