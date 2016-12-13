Belleville man charged after allegedly running over victim

The St. Clair County state’s attorney issued a three-count warrant Monday for a suspect who allegedly attempted to run over another man Saturday morning at King’s Mart, according to a news release from the Shiloh Police Department.
Demond D. Crosby, 27, of the 1600 block of South Belt West in Belleville, was arrested for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place, all Class 3 felonies. Crosby is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail for want of bond.
Shiloh police responded to the gas station at 1551 Hartman Lane about 9:45 a.m. Saturday to calls of a victim who had been run over by a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was attempting to flee the area. The driver was taken into custody without incident. The adult male victim was transported to Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
St. Clair County Judge Christopher Kolker reviewed the warrant and set Crosby’s bond at $65,000.
