Police searching for Belleville man accused of beating his girlfriend

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with the beating of a woman in late November, the Shiloh Police Department said in a news release.
St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Emmanuel issued a three-count warrant on Monday for Ronnell Caradine, 46, of the 1100 block of Express Drive in Belleville. Caradine is charged with three counts of domestic battery, all Class 3 felonies. Caradine was still at large as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Caradine is alleged to have repeatedly punched, pushed to the ground and bit the victim, reportedly the man’s girlfriend, at approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the 300 block of Biggs Drive, according to police. Before police could respond, the suspect left the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and was not treated at any medical facility.
Police presented the investigation to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
St. Clair County Judge Jan Fiss reviewed the warrant and set Caradine’s bond at $50,000.
