She asked a man to bail her out. Then she planned to kill him, prosecutors say.

Bail for a woman accused of murder has been revoked after allegations that she was planning another murder from inside the Madison County Jail.
Eva Heisch, 45, of Farmington, Missouri, is currently incarcerated at the jail awaiting trial for the murder of Daniel Taylor in Collinsville. She was being held on $1 million bail, of which a $100,000 bond was necessary for her to be released pending trial.
But the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion last week for that bail to be rescinded. Prosecutors allege that Heisch was planning to marry an older man and abscond with his money after killing him.
According to the motion, Heisch solicited a 67-year-old man to cash out his personal investments and bring $100,000 in cash to the jail to post her bond. But other inmates told officers at the jail that Heisch had planned to marry the man, use his medication to cause him to overdose, and then take his money.
State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said jail staff were able to intervene and warn the man, who did come to the jail with $100,000 cash to bail out Heisch. No bond was posted at that time.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to the sheriff’s office and the jailers for picking up on the information circulating in the jail population,” Gibbons said. “Really, they saved his life.”
As of Wednesday, no additional charges had been filed against Heisch. Gibbons said in order to charge her with conspiracy, another person would have to have been involved. For other charges, the law requires “an overt act,” he said.
“Right now it’s just talk, and that doesn’t constitute a crime,” Gibbons said.
However, Gibbons said they made a sufficient case to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder that Heisch posed a “real and present threat” to the safety of others, and her bail has been revoked. Gibbons said jail personnel have also taken measures to ensure that there is no retribution against other inmates.
Heisch’s attorney, John Stobbs, said these are “serious allegations,” and that he had no further comment to make on behalf of his client.
Meantime, Heisch’s murder trial is pending in Madison County. “We are ready to try the case; it’s just a matter of getting it in front of a jury,” Gibbons said.
Taylor, 68, was found stabbed with his throat slit in his Collinsville home on Dec. 9, 2015. He had last been seen alive three days before, having lunch with family members. His family had asked the police to check on him after not hearing from him for a while, and police found his body with multiple stab wounds and a neck laceration.
The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate Taylor’s death, but eventually disbanded without charges filed. Six months later, Heisch and her then-boyfriend, Jessie James Werley Jr., were both charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.
Police believe that Heisch was a casual acquaintance of Taylor’s from the club where she worked as an exotic dancer, and that Heisch and Werley conspired to rob him.
Werley pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. It is not known if he will testify against Heisch at her trial, which is tentatively slated for Feb. 6.
Comments