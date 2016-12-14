Home-repair fraudster ripped off $10K from Granite City woman, police say

A Gillespie man has been accused of scamming elderly Granite City residents for home repair jobs in 2014.
Jerry Yeager Jr. of Gillespie has been charged with aggravated home repair fraud and theft over $10,000. He is accused of contracting for repairs on the home of a person older than 60 in Granite City, but never actually performed or tried to perform any repairs.
The charges also allege that he stole more than $10,000 from the person, whose identity was not released by police. The allegations pertain to contacts in April through June 2014.
Yeager has been released on a $60,000 recognizance bond, but police believe there may be other cases. Anyone who knows of similar incidents involving Yeager can contact their local law enforcement agency.
