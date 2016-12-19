Homeless man arrested after break-in, robbery in Fairview Heights

A 61-year-old homeless man was arrested in Fairview Heights after officers say he kicked in the door to someone’s home and demanded money.
The Fairview Heights Police Department said they were initially called out to the French Village Motel at 10:20 p.m. Friday in reference to a disturbance. Police said when they got there, they found out that one person fled on foot after a break-in and robbery had taken place at 9811 Illinois 161.
The people staying at the motel told police they gave the man some cash and that the man punched out a window and walked away with a female toward the Fairview Heights MetroLink station.
No one was injured as a result of the reported robbery.
Additional responding officers found the suspect at the MetroLink station, and he was later identified as Leroy Henderson.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Henderson with residential burglary, robbery and burglary, and his bail was set at $150,000. Fairview Heights Police said Monday that Henderson remained in the county jail as of mid-morning.
A female who was found with Henderson was arrested for a misdemeanor offense not related to the robbery. She was later released, police said.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments