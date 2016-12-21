Sheriff’s office seeks suspects who fled, almost ran over deputy

Three men allegedly burglarized a Mount Olive home before leading metro-east police and other law enforcement staff on a chase into Missouri in a stolen BMW.
Law enforcement was asking for the public’s help Tuesday in locating the suspects and the stolen vehicle.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 4300 block of Two Mile Road in Mount Olive who said his house had just been burglarized.
The homeowner reported to police that three individuals fled from his residence. He told police he chased them until they entered a dark blue i128 convertible BMW with a black top.
When the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department located the BMW at US 66 and Wolf Road, the suspects fled north on U.S. 66 to Illinois 138. Then, they headed westbound on Illinois 138 to the interstate exit ramps.
A deputy stopped the car at one point, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, but the driver took off again, almost running the deputy over.
Law enforcement continued pursuing the suspects south on Interstate 55 to Interstate 270.
The sheriff’s office stated that the suspects were eventually able to elude police as they headed west on Interstate 270 and entered Missouri.
The BMW’s dealer plates were discovered to be stolen from Laura Buick GMC at 903 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville, police said.
The sheriff’s office was aided by Illinois State Police, and agencies in Hamel, Troy, Pontoon Beach, Granite City and Collinsville.
Anyone with information related to the suspects or stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Macoupin and Montgomery County CrimeStoppers at 800-352-0136 or the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135.
