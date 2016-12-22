Edwardsville suspects spent $2K on stolen credit cards

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three individuals suspected of stealing a woman’s purse from her car at a local gym and racking up $2,000 in charges earlier this month, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.
The woman had left her purse sitting on the floorboard of the driver’s side of her car in the early evening hours on Dec. 2 while she was in the YMCA at 7348 Goshen Road, Sergeant Brandon Whittaker said. The perpetrator smashed the car’s window and stole the purse.
Shortly after the theft, the suspects used credit cards stolen from the purse to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards at a Walgreens at 12098 Lusher Road just north of Interstate 270 off Route 367 in St. Louis, Whittaker said.
Surveillance photos provided by the Walgreens’ security cameras and the Edwardsville Police Department show the three suspects who reportedly made purchases at the Walgreens using the woman’s cards.
Whittaker reminded the public to never leave valuables behind in the car.
“It happens a lot more than you would think. People think they’ll run in real quick, it’s easier to leave it in the car,” Whittaker said. “We live in a nice, safe community, and unfortunately criminals prey on that.”
Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131 and ask to speak with the duty shift commander.
