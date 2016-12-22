Belleville man charged after injuring police officer

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a man Thursday with injuring a police officer earlier this week as the officer attempted to take the man into custody, according to the Belleville Police Department.
Demetrius D. Cook, Jr., 21, of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a Belleville police officer, a Class 2 Felony, and resisting and causing injury to a police officer, a Class 4 Felony. A judge set Cook’s bond at $75,000, according to a post from the department on social media.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Belleville Police Department was assisting Swansea Police in locating a suspect reportedly involved in a domestic battery. Belleville officers found a man matching the description of the suspect in the 600 block of Royal Heights Road.
Belleville police said in a post to social media that the suspect obstructed officers’ attempts to identify him and resisted when they tried to arrest him, injuring an officer in the process.
The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested. Additional information about the officer’s injury was not immediately available. The officer’s identity and the hospital where the officer was taken were not released by police.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
