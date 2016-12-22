Man charged with stealing thousands from elderly Edwardsville woman

An Edwardsville man faces felony charges alleging that he stole money from an elderly woman for months.
Dennis Miller, 45, of Edwardsville was charged with unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 1 felony, and money laundering, a Class 2 felony. Police believe he befriended an 85-year-old woman in order to steal her money.
“He asked for loans that he never repaid and may have written checks on her account to himself,” said Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven.
According to the indictment handed down by the Madison County grand jury, Miller is alleged to have stolen between $5,000 and $10,000 but less than $100,000 from the woman’s accounts from October 2014 to September 2016. The grand jury returned its indictment Wednesday.
Keeven said it was the woman’s daughter who uncovered what was going on with her mother’s accounts.
“We would like to remind folks that if you have elderly parents or friends living alone, check in on them once in a while, and offer to help with their finances,” he said.
Madison County Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower set Miller’s bail at $150,000.
