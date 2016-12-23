Police seek two women suspected of stealing from nursing home residents

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two women who are suspected of stealing wallets, purses, checks and other personal items from several nursing home residents, according to a news release from police.
Authorities are looking for Kristal Collier, 34, who has lived in St. Louis. Police do not have an exact address for Collier, who may also go by the last name Taylor. Police are also searching for Nicole Rodoni, 30, who has lived in St. Louis, but has no confirmed address.
Collier and Rodoni allegedly stole wallets, purses, checks, credit cards and photo identification from nursing home residents, police said. The thefts started in the first week of December in nursing homes in Affton at Orchid Terrace, Delmar Gardens South and Tesson Heights.
The two women may be traveling in a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with Missouri state license plate CC1-J2R for 2017.
Anyone with information about the two women should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
