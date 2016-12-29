Two shootings send one person to hospital

Alton Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Wednesday night that may be related to each other.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Central Avenue at about 9:28 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to an area hospital. Police believe his wound is not life-threatening.
A separate shooting took place minutes prior in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, according to police. The shooting occurred in the drive-through area of A-Town Spot at 1813 Central and caused property damage, but there were no injuries reported.
The Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau is pursuing leads connected to the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
